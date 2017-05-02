Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Viper Energy Partners LP
* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Viper Energy Partners LP says increasing full year 2017 production guidance to 8,500 to 9,500 boe/d
* Viper Energy Partners LP says during Q1 of 2017, company recorded total operating income of $33.7 million and net income of $20.7 million
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.