May 2 Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Viper Energy Partners LP says increasing full year 2017 production guidance to 8,500 to 9,500 boe/d

* Viper Energy Partners LP says during Q1 of 2017, company recorded total operating income of $33.7 million and net income of $20.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: