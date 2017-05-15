BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 Vipshop Holdings Ltd
* Vipshop reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue RMB 15.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 15.6 billion
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 17 billion to RMB 17.5 billion
* Vipshop Holdings Ltd - number of active customers for Q1 of 2017 increased by 32% to 26.0 million from 19.7 million in prior year period
* Board of directors authorized company to explore a proposed spin-off of internet finance business
* Qtrly net income attributable to shareholders per ADS $0.13
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders per ADS $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas