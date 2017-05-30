Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 Viq Solutions Inc:
* Viq announces profitable FY17 Q1 results driven by 45% YOY revenue growth
* Q1 revenue rose 45 percent to $2.9 million
* Viq Solutions Inc says adjusted net income was $0.3 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
