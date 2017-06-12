UPDATE 1-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Virco reports financial results for first quarter of fiscal 2018
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $23.24 million
* Virco Mfg. Corp - preferred early-season indicator of overall demand-actual YTD shipments through may plus backlog-was up 25% compared to prior year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Virco Mfg. Corp- management believes company has sufficient capacity and liquidity to provide timely deliveries on this higher level of demand
* Virco Mfg. Corp - management cautions investors not to expect a continuation of what is, as of this report, a 25% YTD increase in order rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with Deutsche Bank declining to comment)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers said.