April 25 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc:
* Q1 gross mortgage lending 2 billion stg versus 2.1 billion
stg year ago
* UK economy has remained stronger than expected following
referendum result.
* Q1 net mortgage lending 0.9 billion stg versus 1.1 billion
stg year ago
* Continue to lend to our prime books of mortgage and credit
card customers who are showing no signs of strain in current
environment
* Mortgage competition remains strong in certain segments
* Cards competition has increased and have not followed
competitors into top of table pricing
* As at 31 March 2017, credit cards balances of 2.7 billion
stg with stable customer behaviour and arrears levels
* Prioritise asset quality over balance growth, remain
confident of achieving £3 billion of prime credit card balances
by end of 2017
* Remains well placed and confident of delivering against
guidance for full year 2017 which is reaffirmed today
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)