FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Virgin Money says does not lend to unsecured personal loan markets​
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
British PM May finds it lonely at the top, but battles on - for now
WORLD
British PM May finds it lonely at the top, but battles on - for now
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
NORTH KOREA
North Korea says its missile can carry nuclear warhead
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money says does not lend to unsecured personal loan markets​

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Virgin Money:

* ‍Notes Prudential Regulation Authority's statement on consumer credit​

* ‍Has a high quality credit card book and does not lend in unsecured personal loan or motor finance markets​

* Has robust governance, tightly controlled risk appetite for prime credit card lending, more demanding affordability requirements than market

* "Our models and assumptions are regularly reviewed and externally validated as part of our ongoing governance and control framework"​

* ‍"Have always focused on prime segment of card market and have a stringent policy of no down-selling" - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.