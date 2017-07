BRIEF-Virgin Money says H1 pretax profit up 26 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC:

* 2017 Half-Year Results

* H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 26 PER CENT TO 128.6 MILLION STG AND RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY INCREASED TO 13.3 PER CENT

* H1 STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS 123.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 93.7 MILLION POUNDS IN H1 2016

* h1 Underlying Net Interest Margin of 1.59 Per Cent

* H1 UNDERLYING RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 13.3 PERCENT VERSUS 12.2 PERCENT IN H1 2016

* VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - H1 GROSS MORTGAGE LENDING OF 4.3 BILLION POUNDS AND NET LENDING OF 2.1 BILLION POUNDS

* H1 COST TO INCOME RATIO 53.9 PERCENT VERSUS 58.8 PER CENT IN H1 2016

* H1 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO OF 13.8 PER CENT AND LEVERAGE RATIO OF 3.9 PER CENT

* VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - CREDIT CARD BALANCES INCREASED TO 2.8 BILLION POUNDS IN THE PERIOD, 13 PER CENT HIGHER THAN FY 2016

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO SUSTAIN A SOLID DOUBLE-DIGIT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) IN 2017

* VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - GROSS MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE OF 3.5 PER CENT AT THE END OF MAY 2017

* ALTHOUGH UK ECONOMY HAS REMAINED RESILIENT DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR, ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY REMAINS

* VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF ‍1.9​ PENCE PER SHARE, COMPARED TO 1.6 PENCE PER SHARE IN H1 2016

* DOES NOT LEND IN UNSECURED PERSONAL LOAN OR MOTOR FINANCE MARKETS

* VIRGIN MONEY - ANNOUNCE A NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP UNDER WHICH VIRGIN MONEY WILL BECOME VIRGIN ATLANTIC'S RETAIL FINANCIAL SERVICES PARTNER IN UK

* MORTGAGE SPREADS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO FACE SOME PRESSURE

* MORTGAGE SPREADS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO FACE SOME PRESSURE

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO REACH 3 BILLION STG OF CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES, WITH NO DETERIORATION OF ASSET QUALITY, BY END OF 2017