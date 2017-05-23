May 23 Virtu Financial Inc

* Virtu financial, inc. Announces proposed senior secured second lien notes offering

* Virtu financial inc - its subsidiaries intend to offer $825.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2022

* Virtu financial - issuers intend to use gross proceeds from notes to pay merger consideration in connection with pending acquisition of kcg holdings

* Virtu financial inc - net proceeds of notes will be held in escrow until immediately prior to consummation of deal with kcg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: