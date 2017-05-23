A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
May 23 Virtu Financial Inc
* Virtu financial, inc. Announces proposed senior secured second lien notes offering
* Virtu financial inc - its subsidiaries intend to offer $825.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2022
* Virtu financial - issuers intend to use gross proceeds from notes to pay merger consideration in connection with pending acquisition of kcg holdings
* Virtu financial inc - net proceeds of notes will be held in escrow until immediately prior to consummation of deal with kcg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.