BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC
May 22 Virtu Financial Inc
* Virtu Financial Inc - announced that its subsidiaries commenced marketing of an $825.0 million senior secured first lien term loan
* Virtu Financial Inc - term loan will be issued to finance, in part, co's pending acquisition of KCG Holdings, to repay certain indebtedness of co and KCG
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd