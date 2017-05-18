BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18Virtualex Consulting Inc
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective Oct. 2
* Say it will set up a successor company in Tokyo, and splitting will be on Oct. 2
* Says it will change company name to Virtualex Holdings, Inc on Oct. 2
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/avlPS2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: