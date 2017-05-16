UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Virtusa Corp
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue $226 million versus I/B/E/S view $226.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.42 to $1.66
* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30
* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.13
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $920 million to $950 million
* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $222.5 million to $227.5 million
* Virtusa Corp - fiscal year 2018 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.81 to $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $224.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $859.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.