BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
April 18 Visa Inc-
* Visa Inc appoints John F. Lundgren to its board of directors
* Visa Inc - board of directors has appointed john f. Lundgren as a new independent director
* Visa Inc - Lundgren will also serve as a member of board's audit and risk committee
* Visa Inc - new appointment brings visa's total board of directors to 10 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.