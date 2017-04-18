April 18 Visa Inc-

* Visa Inc appoints John F. Lundgren to its board of directors

* Visa Inc - Lundgren will also serve as a member of board's audit and risk committee

* Visa Inc - new appointment brings visa's total board of directors to 10 members