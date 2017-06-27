BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Visa Inc
* Visa commits to strategic investment in Klarna; companies plan partnership deal
* Visa Inc - Visa's planned investment is part of a "global strategy to open up Visa Ecosystem and support a broad range of new partners" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares