BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Visa Inc
* Visa -On jan 19, State of Ohio office of attorney general issued investigative demand to Visa seeking documents and information - SEC filing
* Visa - investigative demand seeking documents and information focusing on co's rules related to acceptance of Visa debit cards, cardholder verification methods
* Visa - investigative demand also seeking documents and information focusing on co's rules related to routing of Visa debit transactions Further company coverage:
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)