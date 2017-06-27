BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Viscount Mining Corp:
* Viscount Mining enters into long term agreement for additional acreage at its silver cliff property, Colorado
* Viscount Mining -silver cliff pit area extension agreement involves three components; access rights, land lease and option agreement to purchase
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares