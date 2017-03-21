BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Visiativ SA:
* FY EBITDA 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net income group share 4.4 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago
* Confirms objective to continue profitable growth and expects to exceed 120 million euros in sales in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2o0RRf0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.