Feb 27 VisionChina Media Inc

* VisionChina Media terminates transaction selling equity interest in its Subway Mobile TV advertising business

* VisionChina Media Inc - termination was due to "parties' disagreement over operating management philosophy for new culture"

* VisionChina Media Inc - pursuant to termination agreement, company will regain 49% equity interest in new culture from Ledman

* VisionChina Media Inc - will repay Ledman rmb61.0 million cash consideration, with interest equivalent to that earned in a bank deposit for same duration

* VisionChina Media Inc - in addition, company will repay RMB321.2 million in cash over next three years by selling 17.1 million shares of Ledman