* VisionChina Media terminates transaction selling equity
interest in its Subway Mobile TV advertising business
* VisionChina Media Inc - termination was due to "parties'
disagreement over operating management philosophy for new
culture"
* VisionChina Media Inc - pursuant to termination agreement,
company will regain 49% equity interest in new culture from
Ledman
* VisionChina Media Inc - will repay Ledman rmb61.0 million
cash consideration, with interest equivalent to that earned in a
bank deposit for same duration
* VisionChina Media Inc - in addition, company will repay
RMB321.2 million in cash over next three years by selling 17.1
million shares of Ledman
