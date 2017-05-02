BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
May 2 Vista Land And Lifescapes Inc
* Issuance of additional corporate notes of 4.85 billion pesos due 2026, at a fixed interest of 6.2255% P.A
* Proceeds of additional notes will be used to fund VLL’s 2017 CAPEX and refinance its existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.