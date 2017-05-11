BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 11 Vista Outdoor Inc:
* Vista Outdoor Inc - on May 9, 2017, co entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of April 1, 2016
* Vista Outdoor-amendment provides that borrowings shall bear interest at rate equal to either sum of base rate plus margin ranging from 0.50pct to 1.50pct
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account