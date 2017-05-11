BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Vista Outdoor Inc
* Vista Outdoor reports FY17 fourth quarter and full-year operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 sales $579 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2018 sales in a range of $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion.
* Vista Outdoor Inc - outlook for fiscal year 2018 EPS in a range of $1.10 to $1.30
* Sees 2018 free cash flow in a range of $175 million to $200 million
* Vista Outdoor Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $70 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vista Outdoor Inc - expect to generate approximately 22 to 24 percent of annual revenue guidance in q1
* Vista Outdoor Inc - expect to generate approximately 10 percent of annual EPS guidance during Q1
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems