BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc
* Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement
* Vistagen Therapeutics - under agreement, stockholder and its affiliates agreed to not enter into any transaction involving co's securities during term of agreement
* Vistagen Therapeutics - term of agreement runs through late-Oct. 2017 and covers about 36 pct of co's issued, outstanding equity securities on an as converted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.