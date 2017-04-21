BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Visteon Corp
* DONGFENG MOTOR SELECTED SMARTCORE COCKPIT DOMAIN CONTROLLER TECHNOLOGY FROM CO FOR A FUTURE DOMESTIC CHINESE LIGHT VEHICLE PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.