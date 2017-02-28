Feb 28 Visteon Corp

* Visteon - On Feb. 27 entered into master confirmation and supplemental confirmation with UBS AG to purchase its shares of stock for payment of $125 million

* Visteon Corp says final settlement of transaction under ASB agreement is expected to occur by May 8, 2017 - SEC filing

* Visteon Corp says under terms of ASB agreement, expected to receive on or about March 2, 2017 an initial delivery of about 1 million shares of co