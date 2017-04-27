BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Visteon Corp
* Visteon announces record first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.91
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q1 sales $810 million versus $802 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.73
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810 million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016
* Visteon corp - FY adjusted ebitda is projected in range of $355 million to $370 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $805.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Visteon corp - FY adjusted free cash flow, for electronics product group is projected in range of $165 million to $180 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
