BRIEF-Vistin Pharma announces sale of its opioids and CMO business

July 11 (Reuters) - VISTIN PHARMA ASA
* Reg-Vistin Pharma Asa : Vistin Pharma Announces the Sale of Its Opioids and Cmo Business
* Transaction Will Have a Positive Net Cash Effect of Nok 140 - 150 Million, Before Any Transaction Costs
* Entered a Sales and Purchase Agreement With Tpi Enterprises Limited ("Tpe") for Sale of Its Opioids and Tablet Manufacturing Business (Cmo)
* Tpe Will Pay a Cash Consideration of Nok 100 Million, as Well as Value of Inventory Transferred at Date of Closing
* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED EARLY IN Q4 OF 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)