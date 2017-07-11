FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Vistin Pharma announces sale of its opioids and CMO business
July 11, 2017 / 10:09 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Vistin Pharma announces sale of its opioids and CMO business

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - VISTIN PHARMA ASA

* Reg-Vistin Pharma Asa : Vistin Pharma Announces the Sale of Its Opioids and Cmo Business

* ‍Transaction Will Have a Positive Net Cash Effect of Nok 140 - 150 Million, Before Any Transaction Costs​

* Entered a Sales and Purchase Agreement With Tpi Enterprises Limited ("Tpe") for Sale of Its Opioids and Tablet Manufacturing Business (Cmo)

* Tpe Will Pay a Cash Consideration of Nok 100 Million, as Well as Value of Inventory Transferred at Date of Closing

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED EARLY IN Q4 OF 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

