WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Vistin Pharma Asa
* Recorded total revenue and income of 93.6 million Norwegian crowns ($11.19 million) in Q4 of 2016, compared to 104.5 million crowns in Q4 of 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 ended at minus 1.5 million crowns, while the full-year figure showed a positive 29.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3617 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.