FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 hours
BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp

* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas

* Deal for ‍$350 million purchase price plus spark spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions meaningfully improve​

* Vistra energy corp - asset purchase funded with cash on hand

* Says ‍asset purchase to be funded with cash on hand​

* Vistra energy - ‍to acquire 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant in odessa from a subsidiary of koch ag & energy solutions, llc​

* Vistra energy corp - to acquire a 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant located in odessa, texas from unit of koch ag & energy solutions, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.