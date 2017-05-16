BRIEF-Ningbo Tuopu plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 426.9 million yuan ($62.55 million)
May 16 VISTULA GROUP SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 777,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 129,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 136.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 119.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 978,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project