June 15 VITA 34 AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION

* THROUGH MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V., MR. KÖHLER TAKES OVER NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF UP TO 10% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* ADDITIONAL BACKSTOP AGREED FOR JUST UNDER EUR 3 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH THE UPCOMING RIGHTS ISSUE

* MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V., THE NETHERLANDS (MKBV), WILL HOLD APPROX. 9.1% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF VITA 34 AND HAS ALSO AGREED TO SUPPORT VITA 34 IN IMPLEMENTING ITS PLANNED RIGHTS ISSUE

TO ENSURE THE SUCCESS OF THIS RIGHTS ISSUE, MKBV HAS ASSUMED A BACKSTOP OBLIGATION ACCORDING TO WHICH IT WILL TAKE OVER ANY UNSUBSCRIBED NEW SHARES UNDER THIS PLANNED RIGHTS ISSUE UP TO A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF JUST UNDER EUR 3 MILLION, PROVIDED THE ISSUE PRICE DOES NOT EXCEED EUR 6.50