* DGAP-ADHOC: VITA 34 AG DECIDES ON A CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND 10%

* STRATEGIC INVESTOR MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. (NETHERLANDS) TO ACQUIRE A STAKE IN VITA 34

* ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 6.62

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 2 MILLION FROM THIS PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO FINANCE PARTS OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE SERACELL AG, BERLIN