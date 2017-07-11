BRIEF-VITA 34 resolves on cash capital increase

July 11 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* Said on Monday Vita 34 Ag Resolves to Implement Rights Issue Against Cash Contributions by Using Its Authorized Capital

* Company's Share Capital Is to Be Increased by Up to Eur 0.8 Mln from Its Current Level of Eur 3.3 Mln to Up to Eur 4.1 Mln in Return for Cash Contributions by Issuing Up to 0.8 Mln New No-Par Value Registered Shares

* New Shares Will Be Offered to Existing Shareholders at a Ratio of 4:1 by Means of an Indirect Subscription Right

* Period During Which the New Shares Can Be Subscribed Starts July 14, 2017 and Ends on July 27, 2017

* Subscription Price Has Been Set at Eur 6.10

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO EUR 5 MILLION FROM THIS RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF THE SERACELL PHARMA AG, BERLIN ("SERACELL")