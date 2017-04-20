BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Vita 34 Ag
* dgap-adhoc: vita 34 ag: vita 34 concludes purchase agreement for the entire acquisition of its competitor seracell pharma ag
* Says has already secured bank financing up to eur 7.5 million
* Says a capital increase is planned with subscription rights for current shareholders in scope of up to eur 5 million in issue proceeds
* Says cash purchase price of up to a maximum of eur 14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: