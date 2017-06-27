FEATURE-Hospital cum factory delivers limbs and new life in South Sudan
JUBA, South Sudan, June 29 Solomon was just seven years old when he woke up missing a leg.
June 27 VITA 34 AG:
* DGAP-NEWS: VITA 34 AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ROMANIAN COMPANY BESMAX LIFE SOLUTIONS SRL
* LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP IS AIMED AT ACHIEVING A RELEVANT MARKET SHARE IN ROMANIAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JUBA, South Sudan, June 29 Solomon was just seven years old when he woke up missing a leg.
NEW YORK, June 28 The now-delayed U.S. Senate healthcare overhaul bill would boost state spending on Medicaid by $565 million in 2022, according to an independent report issued on Wednesday, while credit agencies said it would cause states to face downward pressure on their credit ratings.