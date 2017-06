June 12 VITA 34 AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: VITA 34 AG UPDATES ON PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE AND CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT

* PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT 10 % CLOSE TO CURRENT MARKET PRICE WITH A STRATEGIC INVESTOR TO FINANCE TAKEOVER OF SERACELL PHARMA AG

* DISMISSES CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, DR. ANDRÉ GERTH, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND APPOINTS MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AND LAWYER, ALEXANDER STARKE, AS A INTERIM MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* APPOINTS MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, DR. WOLFGANG KNIRSCH, AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* FURTHER CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND ISSUE PROCEEDS IN SCOPE OF UP TO EUR 5 MILLION PLANNED

* WILL REVISE FORECAST 2017 FOR VITA GROUP IN COMING WEEKS