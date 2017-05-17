May 17 Vita Group Ltd-

* Vita group responds to Telstra remuneration reductions

* From 1 July 2017, Telstra intends to reduce remuneration by approximately 10 per cent

* Telstra also announced an intent to reduce remuneration by a further 10 per cent at start of each of FY19 and FY20

* "We are concerned about extent of these changes and are currently addressing these concerns with Telstra"