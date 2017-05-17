BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Vita Group Ltd-
* Vita group responds to Telstra remuneration reductions
* From 1 July 2017, Telstra intends to reduce remuneration by approximately 10 per cent
* Telstra also announced an intent to reduce remuneration by a further 10 per cent at start of each of FY19 and FY20
* "We are concerned about extent of these changes and are currently addressing these concerns with Telstra"
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji