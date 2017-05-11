BRIEF-Courts Asia announces resignation of country chief executive officer (Indonesia)
* Announces resignation of country chief executive officer (Indonesia), Roy Santoso
May 11 Vita Group Ltd
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
* Vita and Telstra in discussions over future commercial terms
* Until these discussions are concluded, Vita has suspended any plans to expand number of stores in its network
* APPOINTS RAFAŁ SZCZEPKOWSKI CEO OF CO