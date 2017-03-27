BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA:
* Signs contract with DocFlow Italia for lease of CMS-QOOB business branch
* The contract concerns license for use of Content Management System proprietary software platform, as well as contracts for the use of QOOB platform corresponding to a turnover of approximately 160,000 euros ($174,128.00)
* The contract also concerns 5 employees whose annual cost amounts to about 380,000 euros
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing