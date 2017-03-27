March 27 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA:

* Signs contract with DocFlow Italia for lease of CMS-QOOB business branch

* The contract concerns license for use of Content Management System proprietary software platform, as well as contracts for the use of QOOB platform corresponding to a turnover of approximately 160,000 euros ($174,128.00)

* The contract also concerns 5 employees whose annual cost amounts to about 380,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)