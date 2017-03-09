March 9 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA:

* Shareholders approve to proceed with a liability action against board member Stefano Turri

* Says shareholders were informed regarding the negotiations for a settlement agreement of the dispute

* Shareholders were informed that Stefano Turri did not make any binding proposal with guarantees that could allow the parties to reach an agreement