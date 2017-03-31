March 31 Vital Energy Inc:

* Vital Energy - entered into an agreement with a third party whereby the third party has committed to spend up to $10.5 million

* Vital Energy says the $10.5 million will be spent among other things, drill, frac, test, complete and equip up to 7 one mile horizontal test wells on one of co's project areas

* Says it will be operator of phase 1 drilling program

* Says drilling is expected to commence immediately after spring break up 2017