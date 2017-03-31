UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Vital Energy Inc:
* Vital Energy - entered into an agreement with a third party whereby the third party has committed to spend up to $10.5 million
* Vital Energy says the $10.5 million will be spent among other things, drill, frac, test, complete and equip up to 7 one mile horizontal test wells on one of co's project areas
* Says it will be operator of phase 1 drilling program
* Says drilling is expected to commence immediately after spring break up 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.