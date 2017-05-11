UPDATE 3-Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 bln
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
May 11 Vital Healthcare Property Trust
* Entered into a conditional partnership with acurity health group
* Partnership includes agreement to acquire real estate assets at Acurity's Wellington based Wakefield and Bowen private hospitals for NZ$68m
* Development projects are likely to be in order of NZ$100m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering