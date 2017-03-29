BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 30 Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue decreased from RMB1.41 billion to RMB406.1 million
* FY net profit of company attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB15.5 million representing a decrease of 91.4pct
* Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK2.000 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes