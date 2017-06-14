U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 15 Vital Mobile Holdings Ltd-
* Unit, vendor, ms. Rong, beijing tianyu and target company entered into equity transfer agreement
* Deal for total consideration of rmb213 million
* Upon completion ketai lexun communication equipment industry base will be owned 70% by purchaser and become unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes