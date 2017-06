June 5 Vital Therapies Inc

* Announces characteristics of early subjects in VTL-308 pivotal study of ELAD system in severe alcoholic hepatitis

* Determined from VTI-208 that younger would comprise population most likely to exhibit improved survival in prospectively designed VTL-308 clinical trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)