March 29 Vital Therapies Inc

* Vital Therapies announces exercise in full of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock in public offering

* Vital Therapies Inc - underwriters have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of its common stock

* Vital Therapies Inc - Vital Therapies currently plans to use net proceeds from this offering for continuing clinical development of ELAD system