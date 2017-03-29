BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Vital Therapies Inc
* Vital Therapies announces exercise in full of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock in public offering
* Vital Therapies Inc - underwriters have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of its common stock
* Vital Therapies Inc - underwriters have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 1.3 million shares of its common stock

* Vital Therapies Inc - Vital Therapies currently plans to use net proceeds from this offering for continuing clinical development of ELAD system
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results