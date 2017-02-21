BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 21 Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Company will add two new independent directors in next two months.
* Announces changes to board of directors
* As result, immediately following 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, board is expected to return to its current size of 10 members
* Says both new directors will independent directors and will not be a current or former employee
* Says intends to temporarily increase size of board of directors from 10 members to 12
* Company will identify one candidate and carlson capital, one of company's largest shareholders, will propose another candidate
* Says two current board members will not stand for re-election at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.