BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
May 24 Vitarich Corp
* Refers to letter requesting co to clarify or confirm news article entitled “vitarich targets p300-m income ”posted in philippine star
* Confirms statements in news article entitled “vitarich targets p300-m income" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei