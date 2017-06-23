Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd :
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
* FY group's revenue was HK$5,406 million, down 3%
* Says a final dividend of HK27.1 cents per ordinary share has been proposed
* A special dividend of HK4.2 cents per ordinary share has been proposed for FY17
* Says total dividend per ordinary share for the year increased by 16% to HK35.1 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.