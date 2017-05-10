BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
May 10 Vitec Group Plc:
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
* "Positive momentum has been maintained and we are performing slightly ahead of our expectations" during period from Jan 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.