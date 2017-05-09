BRIEF-FastOut carries out directed new issue to Bridge 140 AB
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9Vitec Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will distribute 230,000 shares of its treasury stock for 313.7 million yen (1,364 yen per share) as capital, to WPG Holdings Limited through private placement, on May 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SLliAQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.