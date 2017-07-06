FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitec Software Group acquires MV-Nordic in Denmark
July 6, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Vitec Software Group acquires MV-Nordic in Denmark

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB (PUBL)

* Reg-Vitec Software Group Ab: Vitec Acquires Mv-Nordic a/S in Denmark

* Payment Is in Cash and a Convertible Bond With Deviation from Shareholders' Preferential Rights in Accordance With Authorization of Agm 2017-04-25

* Acquisition Is Expected to Directly Result in an Increase in Earnings Per Share for Vitec

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS DURATION IS 3 YEARS, WHICH AT FULL CONVERSION DILUTES CAPITAL BY 0.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

