BRIEF-Vitec Software Group acquires MV-Nordic in Denmark

July 6 (Reuters) - VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB (PUBL)

* Reg-Vitec Software Group Ab: Vitec Acquires Mv-Nordic a/S in Denmark

* Payment Is in Cash and a Convertible Bond With Deviation from Shareholders' Preferential Rights in Accordance With Authorization of Agm 2017-04-25

* Acquisition Is Expected to Directly Result in an Increase in Earnings Per Share for Vitec

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS DURATION IS 3 YEARS, WHICH AT FULL CONVERSION DILUTES CAPITAL BY 0.8%